Abbasi reiterates desire to form truth and reconciliation commission

ISLAMABAD: PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday reiterated his desire of forming a truth and reconciliation commission with the consent of all political parties, which would aim to present the facts of major events from Pakistan’s history before the people.



Abbasi said that the people should know what happened during the PTI meeting, and all this can only be possible through forming the commission.

The PM, while answering a question, said that all institutions including the judiciary and the National Accountability Bureau should work according to the constitution.



He also hoped that the issue regarding the caretaker prime minister would be resolved by Thursday after reaching a consensus with opposition leader Khursheed Shah.

Furthermore, he repeated that general elections would be held on time and said that the PML-N had good candidates to contest the upcoming elections.



He claimed that it was important to learn from the past and to find solutions to all issues according to the constitution.



Abbasi also responded to the question regarding disqualified PM Nawaz Sharif’s interview with daily Dawn, and said that it was not reported properly, while the media gave a wrong impression.

