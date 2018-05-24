PTI supremo attends NA session after two years as parliament gears up to pass FATA bill

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has finally attended a National Assembly session after staying away from Parliament for nearly two years.

Khan is attending a NA session that can turn out to be historic if the body passes the much touted bill that will merge the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Since 2013, Parliament has held 489 sittings of which the PTI supremo has attended only 20 sittings.

Imran has spoken eight times in the NA on points of order, while he has participated in regular proceedings seven times.

Addressing the media outside the Assembly hall, Khan said that he would have attended NA sessions had the ‘situation been suitable’.

He also added, “The bill on FATA reforms is very important and the PTI will vote in favour of the bill.”

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is also attending the session.