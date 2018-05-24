In-laws allegedly kill woman, one month old infant in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman along with her infant on Thursday was allegedly pushed from the fourth floor of her apartment by her mother-in-law and brother-in-law in Karachi’s Delhi Colony area.

The woman who was identified as Rimsha was torched by her in-laws before she was forced to jump off, police reported.

Police claimed that the victim had rope marks on her neck.

Initially, the in-laws had reported that she had attempted suicide by jumping off the apartment along with her baby, police reported.

A case was registered by the woman’s parents. The deceased’s husband lives in Dubai.

After the initial investigation, SSP South Sheraz Nazir said, “Rimsha jumped from the third or fourth floor of her apartment building along with her one-month-old daughter.”