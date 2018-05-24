State apathy allows forest fire in Margalla Hills to spread

ISLAMABAD: State authorities were still unable to extinguish a fire that started on the Margalla Hills next to Islamabad on Wednesday.

The fire that broke out on Wednesday morning, according to local residents, has now spread as authorities have failed to take adequate action. The fire, moreover, had spread to the main road next to the hills, sources claimed.

Although the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has publicly claimed that it is doing all it can to extinguish the fire, no fire brigade squads are in fact present on the scene.

The justification for this, apparently, lies in the fact that it falls under the purview of the Environment Control Department and not the Fire Control Department to deal with forest fires. Thus, the fire control department is currently unable to play a role in dealing with the fire.