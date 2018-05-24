Cyber alert: ISPR DG warns of fake emails using army’s name

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, issued a cyber alert informing about a malicious email being sent from ‘invite@ispr.press’ using the name of ISPR.

According to the cyber alert issued by the military’s media wing, the phishing email has nothing to do with ISPR. The alert informs that, if anyone receives such an email, they should delete it without opening it and report it as spam.

If opened inadvertently please don’t click on any link asking for information to be entered into a form or to unsubscribe, it further instructed.

The cyber alert also read that opening such emails can compromise the privacy of one’s PC, Mobile phone, Ipad etc.

ISPR’s official domain name is ‘ispr.gov.pk’, and there is no other domain, it stated.