QUETTA: The Frontier Corps (FC) of Balochistan on Wednesday conducted an operation in different areas of the province. As a result of these operations, huge stock of weapons was recovered and many terror attempts were foiled.

According to sources, the operations were carried out on intelligence-based information in Garar, Nullah and Mastung areas of Balochistan.

An FC Balochistan spokesperson stated that during the operation, five rocket launchers, two 107 MM missiles and hundreds of bullets were recovered.