Abbasi and Shah to lock horns again today over caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and opposition leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah are all set to meet again today (Thursday) and discuss potential candidates for the caretaker Prime Minister.

The two leaders met yesterday and once again failed to reach a consensus, with the last five of their meetings remaining unproductive.

Reports emerged yesterday that former premier Nawaz Sharif did not want a retired judge or bureaucrat to become the caretaker PM, which is why Abbasi and Shah were struggling to reach a consensus.

The veteran PPP leader also spoke to the media after Wednesday’s meeting, and said that if the two leaders failed to choose a name, Parliament would create a committee that would then select the caretaker PM. He did, however, express his wish of the two leaders agreeing on a candidate.

Shah also seemed to reproach Abbasi and the incumbent government for repeatedly changing their stance, and for ignoring the opposition’s perspective.

“You and Nawaz Sharif said several times that the names I give will be final, but you are now retracting your statement,” the PPP stalwart is reported to have said in the meeting.