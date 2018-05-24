Pakistan Consul General visits Dr Aafia Siddiqui in Texas prison

TEXAS: Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston, Aisha Farooqi on Wednesday visited Doctor Aafia Siddiqui in the Federal Medical Center, Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas.

The meeting continued for two hours. After the meeting, Aisha Farooqi denied all rumours about Aafia Siddiqui’s demise.

Farooqi told her correspondent that it was her fourth visit to Aafia Siddiqui in the past fourteen months.

Earlier, rumours were circulating on social media that Aafia had passed away.

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui is a Pakistani neuroscientist and in 2010 she was convicted of seven counts of attempted murder and assault on US personnel. She was sentenced to 86 year imprisonment as a result.