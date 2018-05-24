HEC to set up 14 more universities: NA told

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) was working on establishing 14 more degree awarding universities/institutions across the country.

In a written reply to the House, the minister said that work on establishing these institutions was underway under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). He informed the House that these institutions include University of Baltistan, University Gwadar, University of Sibi, University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan, University of Lakhi Marwat, University of Chitral, and Federal Institute at Hyderabad.

In addition, work on Institute of Science and Technology at Bahawalpur, Baba Gurunanak International University at Nakana Sahib, Gandhara University at Taxila, University of Narowal, University of Central Asia and Pakistan Islamabad, National Skills University Islamabad and Federal Women University Islamabad was also in progress.

To another question, the minister informed the House about the degree verification process by the HEC. He said that currently the degrees were being verified by the HEC through its head office and regional offices at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.

He said that the verification fee of the degree is being submitted and deposited in all the branches of Habib Bank Limited across the country.

Published in Daily Times, May 24th 2018.