Bangladesh High Commission hosts iftar dinner

The Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad hosted an iftar dinner at a local hotel here.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Tarik Ahsan received the guests and exchanged pleasantries with them. In his welcome speech, the high commissioner remarked that during the holy month of Ramazan, Muslims go through a training of self-restraint, humility and compassion. “If the practice of these qualities continues throughout the year, the society will be elevated to a higher level of morality and humanity,” he said.

Speaking of Bangladesh’s commitment to development of Muslim Ummah through enhanced cooperation, he referred to the successful holding of the 45th Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC in Dhaka earlier this month under the theme of ‘Islamic Values for Sustainable Peace, Solidarity and Development’.

A special Munajat was offered before the iftar, seeking divine blessings for peace, unity, progress and prosperity of Bangladesh and the Muslim Ummah. The iftar dinner was attended by Minister for Law and Justice Mahmood Bashir Virk, members of National Assembly Isphanyar M Bhandara and Marvi Memon, former federal minister Nisar Memon, former minister of state for foreign affairs Nawabzada Malik Amad Khan, among others.

Besides, ambassadors, high commissioners, diplomats, defence advisors from diplomatic missions, politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen, elite of the society, officials of Bangladesh High Commission, Bangladesh expatriates and Bangladesh defence officials attending training in Pakistan also attended the event.

Published in Daily Times, May 24th 2018.