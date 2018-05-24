PTI criticises Nawaz for beating around the bush

ISLAMABAD: Hours after ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement in the accountability court, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Fawad Chaudhry took to the media and slammed PML-N supremo for not answering any of the questions asked by the court.

“If Nawaz is asked about Rs 300 billion, he cries foul over the Mumbai attacks and how the courts never try Musharraf. He should have explained at least how his children acquired Rs 300 billion in 16 companies,” he said. “Nawaz should have explained from which capital were the Avenfield properties bought. Instead of answering the questions seriously, Nawaz basically repeated his political mantra in the court,” he maintained. “What is the link between answering the court’s simple questions with saying that the army and the judiciary didn’t support him? The court kept asking, but he kept repeating the same old story,” he added.

Chaudhry went on to say that if the army and judiciary hadn’t played a role in Nawaz’s accountability, then everything would’ve been ‘fine’. “The nation won’t be fooled into believing that Nawaz Sharif wasn’t given a fair trial,” he concluded.

Published in Daily Times, May 24th 2018.