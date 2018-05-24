As deadlock persists, caretaker PM selection could be referred to the Parliament

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said on Wednesday that the matter of appointment of a caretaker prime minister could be referred for settlement through a parliamentary committee.

He said the government had backtracked from its earlier stance on the matter. “At this point, it is appearing that the matter will be settled through a parliamentary committee as the government is backtracking on its commitment,” Shah said, while speaking to the media in his chambers.

“Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has no authority to reject names nominated by us,” the Pakistan Peoples Party leader said.

Shah continued, “Names suggested by the opposition cannot be rejected, in fact they will be sent to a parliamentary committee.”

On Tuesday, Shah had said that both the government and the opposition were trying their best to finalise the name of the caretaker prime minister through the Parliament.

The opposition leader and PM Abbasi have met five times but no consensus has been reached on the name for the position of the caretaker premier. Another meeting is expected to be held between the two leaders this week.

After the meeting on Tuesday, Shah said, “It would be good for the Parliament if this matter can be agreed upon in [the upcoming] meeting. If not, then [a committee] will be constituted, to which the names will be sent within three days and the majority decision will be [implemented].”

He added that he had put forward names of senior bureaucrats for consideration for the post of caretaker PM.

The government is believed to have suggested names of two former chief justices – Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk and Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, besides the name of former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has suggested the names of former bureaucrats Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for the slot.

Published in Daily Times, May 24th 2018.