Sabika laid to rest after funeral attended by hundreds

Karachi: Hundreds mourned the 17-year-old exchange student killed in a mass shooting at a Texas high school last week during her burial in the city on Wednesday.

Sabika Sheikh was among the 10 people gunned down at a high school in Santa Fe last Friday when a heavily armed student opened fire on classmates.

Relatives sobbed and hugged as Sheikh’s remains arrived at her family home in a casket draped with a Pakistani flag.

The body was then taken for the funeral prayers and burial.

“My daughter is a martyr and martyrs don’t die,” Sheikh’s father Abdul Aziz said after the prayers.

Officials participating the ceremony labelled her killing an act of terrorism.

Among about 400 people at the funeral was U.S. Ambassador David Hale and officials from the provincial government.

“The whole nation stands by the Pakistani girl who was martyred in a terrorist attack in the US. May God give patience to her parents and family,” Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair told reporters after the funeral.

“This innocent girl had gone to brighten the name of Pakistan,” said Amir Khan, a senior leader of the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan.

“But due to bad luck in a country that accuses the world of terrorism, she became a victim of terrorism herself.”

Hours earlier, a Pakistani honour guard escorted Sheikh’s casket off a plane at Karachi’s Jinnah International airport during a ceremony overseen by government officials and US consul John E. Warner.

Sheikh had been in the US on a State Department-sponsored exchange programme but was due to return home in mere weeks ahead of Eidul-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramazan.

Despite strained relations between Washington and Islamabad, the US has long been a favoured destination for Pakistani students studying abroad, with thousands enrolling in American schools every year.

Sheikh’s death came just three months after another school massacre in Parkland, Florida killed 17 people, sparking an unprecedented grassroots, student-led gun control movement.

The shooting in Santa Fe was the 22nd such incident at a US school this year, according to media reports, a disturbing statistic in a country where firearms are part of everyday life and there are more than 30,000 gun-related deaths annually.

Published in Daily Times, May 24th 2018.