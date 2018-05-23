Nawaz’s only motive is to safeguard his property: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the only objective of former PM Nawaz Sharif was to protect his property as he has no regard for the people of Pakistan.

“Nawaz’s only purpose is to safeguard his property. If he loved the country, he would not have sent Rs300 billion abroad and looted the country’s resources,” Fawad Chaudhry said while addressing a press conference.

Responding to Nawaz’s earlier press conference, in which he had claimed that his greatest crime was his decision to not endorse former dictator Pervez Musharraf’s second martial law, Fawad said: “Why did he not speak against Zia’s regime? and why did he let Musharraf leave the country?”

Fawad said that in 2013, when Nawaz became the country’s prime minister for a third time, PTI Chief Imran Khan had congratulated him and that Nawaz had also promised to form 4 news constituencies.

He added that the PTI only initiated the 2014 Dharnas after Nawaz “backtracked” of his promises.

Fawad further claimed that Imran would be Pakistan’s next prime minister. “We assure Mian Sahab (Nawaz) that Imran will become the next PM, and he will guarantee swift accountability for all”, including the former PM.