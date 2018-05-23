PTI leader Fauzia Kasuri quits party

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fauzia Kasuri on Wednesday announced that she is parting ways with the party as Kasuri no longer believes in PTI as a “representative of aspirations of the underserved citizens.”

In an official statement issued via Twitter, Kasuri announced that she is resigning from party membership over certain reservations. Kasuri said that she no longer believes that PTI is a true representative of aspirations of underserved citizens, who desire a change.

The PTI leader also complained that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has joined hands with electables who the party had earlier fought against since its inception.

Kasuri said that since she can “no longer defend party’s actions”, she would like to resign from party membership and to that end, requested the party chief to accept her resignation.

Fauzia, however, thanked Khan for providing her a platform to develop her political career. The PTI Women’s Wing president also wished Imran a successful future, adding that she hopes the PTI-chief succeeds in forming a government and bringing change that Khan has long been striving for.