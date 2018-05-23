De Villiers announces shock retirement from International cricket

CAPETOWN: Veteran South African cricketer AB de Villiers on Wednesday announced unexpected retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

In a message on popular micro-blogging website Twitter, the 34-year-old said that “I want to let you know that I have decided to retire from all international crickets with immediate effect. After 114 Test matches, 228 ODI’s and 78 T20 internationals, it is time for others to take over. I have had my turn, and to be honest, I am tired.”

“This is a tough decision, I have thought long and hard about it and I’d like to retire while still playing decent cricket though after the fantastic series wins against India and Australia, now feels like the right time to step aside but I would always be grateful to my teammates, the coaches and Cricket South Africa for their support,” De Villiers stated on his Twitter account.

He further said that “It would not be right to pick and choose where, when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me, in the green and gold, it must be everything or nothing.” He specially thanked all of his teammates and said “I wouldn’t be half the player that I am without the support throughout the years.”

Mentioning the reason for his sudden retirement, De Villiers said that “It’s not about earning more somewhere else, it’s about running out of gas and feeling that it is the right time to move on. Everything comes to an end. To the cricket fans around South Africa and the world, thank you for your kindness and generosity, and today for your understanding.”

De Villiers also dismissed the idea of playing cricket overseas saying that “I have no plans to play overseas; in fact, I hope I can continue to be available for the Titans in domestic cricket. I will be the biggest supporter of Faf du Plessie and the Proteas.”