I hope people would stop asking me about Pak-India tensions: Mahira

Acclaimed actress Mahira Khan expressed irritation over being consistently questioned regarding the soaring political tensions between Pakistan and neighbouring India.

Upon being asked about the Pak-India tussle during a recent Interview with India Today, the Pakistani diva said “I hope that one day, you don’t ask this question. I hope one day, I’m not asked ‘What would happen about India-Pakistan’?”

Mahira, however, explained that people-to-people relations between the two countries are significantly better and that such connections must be built upon. “Although Pakistani artists are barred from featuring in Bollywood movies as of now, the relations between artists from both sides of the border are friendly.”

She continued that there’s a lot common between the two countries. “People of both the countries speak almost the same language or languages. We communicate in a similar way, and whenever we (people of India and Pakistan) meet overseas, we realises that we have more similarities than differences.”

The Raees actress also cited her recent one-on-one interaction with Bollywood diva Aishwariya Rai at Cannes as an example of the friendly relations between Pak-India artist fraternity. “At Cannes, Aishwariya gave me a long, warm hug, while we also inquired about the health and well-being of each others’ kids.”

“But yes, Pakistan-India is still Pakistan-India, and I hope people would stop asking me questions about the tensions between the two nations,” Mahira concluded.

Earlier this month, Mahira became the first Pakistani to grace the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.