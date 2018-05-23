Caretaker PM matter likely to be forwarded to Parliamentary committee: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Wednesday said that the matter of the caretaker prime minister is likely to be forwarded to the Parliamentary committee.

Speaking to the media on appointment of the caretaker PM, Khursheed said that he was “extremely disappointed” due to government’s attitude.

He hinted that the matter is likely to be forwarded to the Parliamentary committee after government and the opposition failed to make a breakthrough.

“I believe the matter is likely to be sent to the Parliamentary committee because the government is backtracking of its earlier stance. The PM does not have the right to dismiss names proposed by the opposition,” Khursheed Shah said.

On Tuesday, PM Abbasi and opp leader Khursheed Shah met for the fifth time to discuss names of the caretaker PM, but failed to reach consensus.

The two leaders had met after the PML-N had suggested the names of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice (r) Nasir-ul-Malik, former CJP Justice (r) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar as possible caretaker PM.