More PML-N Leader’s jump ship to PTI

ISLAMABAD: Six more members from the current ruling party PML-N are set to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today (Wednesday).

Members from the National assembly, Mian Mahmood Rasheed and Dr Afzal Dhandla, along with Amir Inayat Shahani, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheema, Amir Mohammad Hassan and Awais Qasim will join the PTI.

Many disgruntled PML-N MNA’s and MPA’s have joined PTI since the start of May. Some senior PML-N politicians including Jaffar Leghari, Meena Leghari and Mohsin Leghari have also shifted loyalties to Imran Khan.