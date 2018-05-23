Former Sindh IG gets interim bail

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Tuesday granted interim bail to Sindh’s former Inspector General Police (IGP) Ghulam Haider Jamali, who was facing corruption charges.

A three member bench comprising of Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, directed Jamali to furnish Rs0.5 million surety bonds within five days.

The court also issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and adjourned the hearing till June 7.

Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, senior counsel for Jamali, stated before the court that his client had no role in the illegal recruitment of police constables. To a query by Justice Manzoor Malik regarding whether the constables appointed illegally were still serving, Khosa stated that some of them were still serving but some of them were not regularized.

Earlier on May 10, 2018, accountability court-III in Karachi had issued non-bailable warrant for the arrest of former Sindh IGP Ghulam Haider Jamali in a case relating to Rs500 million corruption allegedly carried out through illegal appointments in the Sindh police.

The accountability court had directed the investigation officer to arrest and produce in court the former provincial police chief, who had escaped after dismissal of his pre-arrest bail application by the Sindh High Court (SHC). The court had fixed May 25, 2018 as next date of hearing.

The former IG along with the former SSP of Sindh Reserve Police (SRP), former deputy superintendent of Police (DSP) Mir Muhammad Dharejo and three former sub-inspectors Ghulam Raza, Abdul Qadir and Raja Ishtiaq, all previously arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), had escaped from the SHC premise after dismissal of their pre-arrest bail applications.

NAB had filed a corruption reference against former senior police officers, including IG Jamali, former additional IG (finance) Syed Fida Hussain and former additional IG (logistics) Tanvir Ahmed Tahir over allegedly making illegal appointments by misusing their authority in the SRP in Hyderabad during 2013-14, causing a loss of Rs500 million to the national exchequer.

