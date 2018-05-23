Sindh CM promises to resume work on KCR in next term

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, while briefing an eight member Chinese delegation on Tuesday about the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project promised to take the project up in the next tenure.

The CM said that his government had been working hard on KCR and it was scheduled to be launched in December, last year but it got delayed due to certain reasons. He added that work on KCR will start after a new government is elected.

The eight-member Chinese delegation was led by Yuan Jun, President of Norinco International. Other members included Wang Xiaobing VP of the company, Cui Dongjian, the deputy General manager of Rail Transit Department among others.

The CM was assisted by Minister P&D Saeed Ghani, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput and Secretary Transport Saeed Awan.

The CM said that KCR had been included in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its feasibility report and required approvals from different forums of the federal government had also been submitted to the Chinese authorities for necessary action.

The visiting delegation showed interest to participate in the tendering process of the KCR project and also offered to work with Sindh government in installation of solar power panels. The Sindh CM welcomed the offer and encouraged the delegation to install a plant for manufacturing solar panels in Sindh.

Development of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone project also came under discussion in the meeting and the CM offered to work with the Chinese delegation.

The chief minister asked the delegation to submit their proposals to the Planning and Development department (P&D) for further action.

Published in Daily Times, May 23rd 2018.