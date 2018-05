KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq on Tuesday slapped Minister of Privatisation Daniyal Aziz during a live talk show on a private television channel.

Daniyal apparently called Naeemul Haq a ‘thief’ on which the latter could not keep his calm and slapped the minister.

The anchorperson of the show did his best to defuse the situation but to no avail.

Published in Daily Times, May 23rd 2018.