Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s residence was not target of firing: sources

A forensic report of the firing incident at Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s residence has revealed that the judge’s residence was not the target of the firing, it emerged on Tuesday.

On April 15, two separate firing incidents were reported at the Lahore residence of Supreme Court judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

According to reports, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the incident received the forensic report on Tuesday, which said two bullets landed in the house following aerial firing. The bullets found at Justice Ahsan’s house were fired using a 9mm pistol, forensic sources said, adding that a 9mm pistol cannot effectively target at a 50m-range.

The bullet from the 9mm pistol can only reach a distance up to 2.5 kilometres. The aerial firing was conducted at night before the bullets were found, sources added.

The law enforcement agencies had interrogated several individuals in Liaquatabad regarding the aerial firing, police sources said. The JIT probing into the firing incident had also viewed the footage of cameras installed in the vicinity of the judge’s house.

Authorities said that the police had seized the pistol used in aerial firing and sent it to the forensic laboratory.

Published in Daily Times, May 23rd 2018.