PM Abbasi expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday expressing complete solidarity with the people of Kashmir fighting for their right of self-determination, said that Indian security forces were indiscriminately killing innocent and unarmed civilians in held Kashmir.

The prime minister stated this while chairing the 55th session of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Council. The Council offered fateha for the martyrs of unprovoked Indian firing across the Line of Control (LoC) and for the victims of Indian brutalities in IHK.

The prime minister apprised the Council of his participation in the extraordinary Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation Summit last week in Istanbul, Turkey where he highlighted the plight of the people of IHK along with the Palestine issue.

He said whatever was happening in IHK was unprecedented, where unarmed civilians were being targeted.

The PM also informed about his meeting with the United Nations Secretary General during the Boao Forum wherein he informed the Secretary General that the Indian security forces were perpetrating the worst form of terrorism in IHK.

PM Abbasi said in the wake of recent killings in IHK, he visited AJK and addressed the AJK Legislative Assembly to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. The PM reaffirmed moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause and settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and according to the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Published in Daily Times, May 23rd 2018.