Afridi quashes rumours, will play for World XI despite knee injury

KARACHI: The ICC World XI is set to play a high-profile Twenty20 International against the West Indies at Lord’s on May 31 to raise funds for stadia in the Caribbean damaged by hurricanes last year. But news came that Shahid Afridi will miss the charity match as the former Pakistan captain is yet to recover fully from a knee injury. But Afridi has confirmed that he will play the game despite the knee issue. Taking to Twitter, Afridi said: “I will be playing ICC World XI vs West Indies as I feel strongly to support this as a cricketer & Muslim. I am following the rehab plan my Doctor gave me. My Allah recommends to help people in need with all the power I have.” Andy Flower appreciated the commitment shown by the star and wrote: “I would like to express my gratitude and admiration for Shahid’s commitment to play against the Windies despite nursing a chronic knee injury. This commitment to giving to a cause such as this reflects his personality, approach to life. Thanks Shahid.”

Giles Clarke, who is supporting the event, welcomed the addition of the two India players, who are currently playing in the Indian Premier League. Hardik Pandya is turning out for Mumbai Indians while Dinesh Karthik is leading Kolkata Knight Riders in the Twenty20 tournament. “This is a fantastic opportunity for fans of the Indian team to come out and watch these two flamboyant players, who bring both class and star value to what I’m sure will be a memorable match at Lord’s,” said Clarke. “People would remember Pandya’s valiant 43-ball 76 against Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy last year while Karthik too has played Test cricket at Lord’s. He has been in terrific form and recently blasted 29 off eight deliveries and sealed victory over Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Trophy with a last-ball six,” he added.The Windies, reigning ICC World Twenty20 champions, are being led by Carlos Brathwaite. Star big-hitting opener Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Samuel Badree and Andre Russell are among the other leading cricketers in the squad. The venues that will benefit include the Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla, the Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua, the Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica, the A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground in the British Virgin Islands and the Carib Lumber Ball Park in St. Maarten.

Published in Daily Times, May 23rd 2018.