Over 12,000 students appear in Zalmi cricket trials

LAHORE: Over 12 thousands students belonging to KPK government schools appeared in cricket trials for the selection of teams to take part in the Zalmi school cricket league to be played later this year in the province.

“Massive number of students belonging to twenty five thousand government schools of the KPK took part in the trials which showed their passion for cricket and their aim to be part of Zalmi teams”, said a spokesman of Peshawar Zalmi while talking to APP on Tuesday.

The first phase of the Zalmi school league was completed last year in December and the event was named after the martyrs of Army Public school Peshawar.

He said the trials were held under a combined project of Peshawar Zalmi Foundation, Elementary and Secondary Education Department, KPK, to promote cricket among school students.

“Through trials we have selected teams of Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Hazara and MalaKand while teams team of Peshawar and Mardan will soon be named”, he added.

“We are working on a mission which is to provide equal opportunity to the students of KPK to use our platform to play cricket and to progress ahead with our help ,provided they have the necessary talent and potential”, he asserted.

He said through school league new talent will be identified which will also serve Pakistan cricket in due course of time.

“We shortlisted a number of talented cricketers from the first phase of our school league and we are confident to find a pool of players from our coming event”, said the spokesman.

He said Zalmi school league is a big step forward to expand and strengthen the base of the game and to secure the future of cricket.”That time is not far when we will be providing ‘finished products’ to serve Pakistan cricket in years to come”, he said.