Palestinians urge immediate ICC probe into ‘Israeli war crimes’

The Palestinian foreign minister on Tuesday called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) “to open an immediate investigation” into allegations of war crimes and apartheid against the Palestinian people. Amid rising tensions with Israel, Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki met for an hour with the ICC’s chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at the tribunal in The Hague, “to refer the situation in Palestine” to her office.

It was an “important and historic step” for the Palestinian people “who have suffered for generations the consequences of crimes committed with impunity by Israeli officials”, he told reporters afterwards.

The ICC launched a preliminary probe in 2015 into allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and the Palestinian territories, in the wake of the Gaza war.

Despite a visit to the region, the tribunal has yet to move to the next stage and open a full-blown investigation which could possibly lead to charges being brought. Bensouda said however in a statement that it had “made important progress”.

Maliki insisted there was “insurmountable” evidence of crimes, adding those “responsible … must be held accountable for their actions without further delay”.

The meeting at the ICC comes after more than 60 Palestinians protesting the US decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed city of Jerusalem were killed by Israeli fire last week.

Maliki said the Palestinian move was “due to the intensification of the rate and the severity of the crimes against our people”, including the targeting of “unarmed protestors in the Gaza Strip”.

The Palestinian referral highlighted the issue of settlements, which the delegation termed in a statement “the single most dangerous threat to Palestinian lives and livelihoods”.