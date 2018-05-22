Pakistan to host SCO-RATS meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host Shanghai Cooperation Organization–Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS) legal experts meeting in Islamabad from May 22 to 25.

According to the Foreign Office, this is the first ever SCO meeting being held in Pakistan since the country became member of SCO in June 2017.

“Pakistan is pleased to welcome delegations from SCO member states to Islamabad,” FO said.

Legal Experts from the eight member states including China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, as well as representatives of the SCO-RATS Executive Committee will participate in the meeting.

The Legal Experts will discuss terrorist threats facing the region, and means to enhance counter terrorism cooperation between SCO member states.

The statement added that Pakistan supports SCO’s efforts for regional cooperation in fighting terrorism, drug trafficking and organised crimes. “We are ready to share our experiences in tackling the menace of terrorism through the SCO-RATS”, the statement added.