Nawaz expresses reluctance on ex-judge or bureaucrat becoming caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif has allegedly expressed reluctance on seeing a retired bureaucrat or a retired judge become the country’s caretaker Prime Minister, sources have revealed.

Sharif’s reluctance, moreover, was responsible for PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and National Assembly Opposition leader Khursheed Shah failing to reach a consensus in their meeting today (Tuesday), sources further added.

PM Abbasi has also reportedly sought more time from Shah to convince former Premier Nawaz on a selection.

The Prime Minister and Khursheed Shah met earlier Tuesday to finalise a name for the caretaker Prime Minister, but failed to come to a consensus.

Shah informed the media after the meeting that the two leaders would hold another meeting either tomorrow or the day after.

The veteran PPP leader also said that it would be good for Parliament if the two leaders reached a consensus, otherwise Parliament would constitute a committee which would then pick a name from a three-member shortlist.