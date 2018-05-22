PML-N MPA Nadia Aziz joins PTI

SARGODHA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Dr. Nadia Aziz joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after holding a meeting with Imran Khan on Monday.

Nazia Aziz was elected MPA from PP-34 Sargodha. Two other members, MPA of Qaumi Watan Party Khalid Khan and former PML-N MNA Rana Sohail Noon from Shujabad have also joined PTI.

Earlier, Sardar Jaffar Khan Leghari with two others joined PTI on 18th May. Similarly, Former senator Mohsin Leghari, Jaffar Leghari and Mina Jaffar Leghari have also jumped ships to PTI.

Since the start of May, several disgruntled MPA’s, including Mazhar Abbas and 15 other lawmakers of the ‘Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz’ left the current ruling party and joined PTI.