Verdict on caretaker set up in KP expected soon, deliberations still underway in Sindh

Shaukat Yousufzai, the spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, has claimed that the provincial government would today ‘break its silence’ on the caretaker setup in the province.

Although both the provincial government and the opposition have yet to suggest names for the province’s caretaker Chief Minister (CM), Mr. Yousufzai has revealed that CM Khattak has called for a meeting to discuss candidates for the caretaker Chief Minister, and CM Khattak is also expected to meet the opposition leader in the provincial assembly to discuss the matter.

In Sindh meanwhile, the ruling PPP government is mulling over three names–Hameed Soomro, Doctor Younis Soomro and Justice (retd.) Ghulam Sarwar for the province’s caretaker CM slot.

Sindh’s incumbent CM Murad Ali Shah, however, is yet to meet provincial opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan to discuss the caretaker setup, with an unofficial meeting slated for Wednesday (tomorrow), and an official meeting to be held on the 24th of May.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), meanwhile, is considering Aftab Ahmed Sheikh amongst other names as potential candidates. The PTI and the PML-N, however, have yet to suggest names for the province’s CM.