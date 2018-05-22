CM Punjab demands report on death, torture of brick-kiln worker in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took notice of the death and torture of brick-kiln worker Nasreen Bibi in Pakpattan.

Nasreen Bibi was reportedly tortured by Zareef Khan, owner of the brick kiln where Nasreen worked, and his clerk Saleem for demanding her wages.

Zareef and Saleem severely tortured Nasreen and kept her locked in a room for four days until she died at Chak Dhokku Chishti. Her body was discovered on Monday.

CM Sharif has ordered the province’s Inspector General to give a detailed report of the incident. Other brick-kiln workers, meanwhile, showed solidarity with the deceased by holding a protest at Nagina Chowk and demanding that the accused be brought to justice.