Sonam Kapoor slams the rumor mongers, denies rivalry with Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja responded to the rumors of rivalry with her upcoming movie Veere di wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor.

While speaking to Mid-Day, the newlywed stated, “There’s no rivalry between us. In fact, Bebo (Kareena), Rhea, me and Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) have a Whatsapp group called The Kapoor Girls. We post each other’s yesteryear pictures on it. Bebo and I have been friends for 15 years.”

She also said that their prolonged friendship proved that women can work with each other and get along together.

Earlier, rumors circulated that they were not getting along on the sets of Veere Di Wedding.

However, Sonam said, “Such gossip doesn’t bother us because we are in a secure space. Bebo and I are the third generation of actors (in our families) and we know how the media functions. We are great friends. We had a blast (while shooting Veere).”

At the trailer launch of the movie, Sonam said that Kareena is her favorite.

Moreover, on Monday, Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor, posted a picture on Instagram of the two actors with the caption, “And they say actresses can’t be friends.”

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding also stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The movie is expected to release on 1st June.