Maryam praises PML-N’s social media team, claims other parties scared of PML-N’s online presence

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the scion of the ruling PML-N, praised her party’s social media team and claimed that other parties were ‘scared’ of the team’s effectiveness and outreach.

“Wherever we go, no matter which area it is, there is a social media team present there,” Maryam told reporters outside the accountability court hearing corruption references against her and her family.

She also added, “We have a very efficient and a very capable social media team,” also claiming, “I always find out later that our social media team in that specific area entirely covered our visit or rally.”

Maryam also claimed that the social media team was in fact spreading her party and Nawaz Sharif’s ideology around Pakistan, and said that this led to other parties fearing the team.

“Our opponents are scared of the force of PML-N’s social media presence,” Maryam claimed.