PM Abbasi, Shah once again unable to decide on caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah on Tuesday once again failed to reach consensus on the caretaker Prime Minister’s name.

The two leaders were meeting today (Tuesday) after the PML-N had suggested the names of former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice (r) Nasir-ul-Malik, former CJP Justice (r) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar as possible caretaker PM.

The PPP, on its part, recommended Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani as candidates for the position.

Sources claimed that Shah had forwarded these names to the PM, while PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had called these two candidates personally to inform them of the party’s decision.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with the PM, Khursheed Shah said that the two leaders would hold another meeting either tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to continue deliberations on the caretaker PM.

The caretaker government will take up power after the incumbent parliament resigns on the 31st of May, and will be responsible for overseeing elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meanwhile, suggested the dates of 25-27 July as possible dates for the election.