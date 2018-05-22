National Economic Council’s seven point agenda concerns country’s infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) discussed today a seven-point agenda pertaining to the country’s infrastructure and power generation capability in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The meeting was held at PM house in Islamabad.

Sources reported that the agenda of the meeting was to approve the installation of a double circuit transmission line for the 220kilovolt (kV) Mastung sub-station.

According to sources, the approval was also given for the purchase of land for Islamabad Institute of Development Economics as well as for Pakistan’s first center of neurosciences at PIMS hospital in Islamabad.

The projects of power supply and modernisation of barrages, including Sukkur and Kohtri barrages, were also under consideration of approval.

Sources further reported that the provision of basic health services to people on the grass-roots level as well as initiation of hydro-power projects in the country also came under discussion.

Neelum-Jhelum hydro-electric power project PC-1’s fourth revised plan was also be presented to the committee, they added.