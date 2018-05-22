Plane carrying Sabika’s body delayed, slated to arrive in Karachi on Wednesday

KARACHI/TEXAS: The dead body of a Pakistani student, Sabika Sheikh, who was shot dead in Santa Fe on Friday while studying abroad in the United States, will arrive in her hometown, Karachi early Wednesday morning, sources reported.

Previously, the plane carrying Sabika’s body from Texas to Pakistan was scheduled to arrive in Karachi on Tuesday morning.

It is now expected to arrive around 3 AM on Wednesday.

While talking to the media, Sheikh’s paternal uncle said that the funeral prayers would be held at Hakeem Saeed Ground, however, the time of the prayer had not yet been decided.

The teen’s body will be buried in Azeempura Graveyard in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony.

On Friday, a teenage student opened fire on his classmates resulting in the death of 10 students. Sabika Sheikh was one of them, and who was supposed to be home on this Eid-ul-Fitr.