PM Abbasi, Shah to finalize name of caretaker PM today

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Opposition leader Khursheed Shah on Tuesday will be meeting Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to finalize the name of caretaker Prime Minister.

According to sources, the government has recommended three names, including former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice (r) Nasir-ul-Malik, former CJP Justice (r) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

Sources said that Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Dr Maleeha Lodhi name, previously one of the recommended names was missing from the list.

On the other hand Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) forwarded two names for caretaker PM, consisting of former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Zaka Ashraf and former Pakistan Ambassador to United States (US) Jalil Abbas Jilani. Shah had already forwarded the recommended names from the opposition to PM Abbasi.

Before the meetings of finalizing the name of the caretaker PM, names of former Pakistan Ambassador to UN Abdullah Hussain Haroon and former State Bank governor Dr Ishrat Hussain were also under consideration for the post.

In the wake of the upcoming general elections and with the government’s tenure ending on May 31, an interim system was demanded by the opposition parties so the free and fair elections can be held. As per the Constitution, the PM and NA opposition leader mutually finalize the name of the caretaker PM after presenting suggestions.