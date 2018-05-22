Pak Joint Chief of staff meets Italy’s Chief of Defense General Staff

Pakistan’s Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Zubair Mahmood Hayat who is on an official visit to Italy, met on Monday with the Chief of the Italian Defence General Staff, General Claudio Graziano, at the Defence General Staff Headquarters.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the two discussed matters pertaining to bilateral interests including defence and security cooperation.

The Chief of Italian Defence Staff acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the war against terrorism and its efforts for regional peace and stability, the press release further read.

General Claudio Graziano also awarded Chairman JCSC with the “Defence General Staff Joint Commendation medal”.