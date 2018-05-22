NA body cancels meeting with NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: A meeting between National Assembly’s (NA) Standing Committee for Law and Justice and National Accountability Burau (NAB) which was supposed to held today (Tuesday), was canceled by the NA, sources reported.

Earlier, the NA summoned justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, the NAB chairperson, at 2 PM on Tuesday. Moreover, he asked to be excused from the prior session on May 16.

However, no reason was provided in the memo for the decision to cancel the meeting.

Sources reported that the prior meeting had changed into an in-camera briefing and the NAB chairman had confirmed his availability on Tuesday.

Iqbal was supposed to give a briefing on the investigations regarding money laundering allegations against outed premier Nawaz Sharif.

On May 8, on the orders of chairman NAB, the anti-graft body ordered an inquiry against Nawaz and family for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India.