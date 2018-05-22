PML-N proposes Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice Jilani and Ishrat Hussain as candidates for caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: The ruling party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has proposed Justice (r) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice (r) Tassaduq Jilani and Ishrat Hussain as possible nominees for the caretaker Prime Minister.

As per requirement of choosing PM, these names were selected during a meeting of PM Khaqan Abbasi with opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah, sources reported.

The final name of caretaker PM is expected to be announced soon after a meeting between Abbasi and Shah.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party suggested the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for caretaker PM.

Before giving the names to PM Abbasi, Khursheed Shah had previously consulted party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Sources reported that Asif Zardari had called both the nominees separately and informed them. He also gave his best wishes to them saying that no one will have an objection to them as they both are in economics, banking, and administrative affairs.

Jalil Abbasi has previously served as Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, while Zaka Ashraf had previously served as the chairman of PCB.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had proposed the names of Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Tassaduq Jilani, and Abdul Razzaq Dawood, while the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had finalised the name of Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan as caretaker PM.

However, PTI had rejected the names finalised by the PPP. PTI’s spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that the names suggested by PTI were more suitable, however, he said that they are waiting for the final name for caretaker PM.