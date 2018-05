A man along with his wife died and their three children were injured in a dreadful road mishap on Monday.

According to police, a speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle near Liaquatabad Underpass in Karachi, leaving a couple dead and their three children injured.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police after registering a case have started investigation.

Published in Daily Times, May 22nd 2018.