Water Commission bars DHA from new constructions

The Supreme Court-mandated Water Commission has barred the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) from further constructions in the area unless it provides due water facilities to the residents.

During case hearing of water supply and drainage in Sindh on Monday, the Water Commission, headed by Justice (r) Amir Hani Muslim, asked the DHA to fulfil water needs of the populace before planning further construction in the area.

Referring to the long-pending K-IV water project, the commission head said that even the completion of K-IV project would not solve DHA’s water supplying issues.

“After spending Rs 80 million, a person purchases a plot in the DHA, yet he has to pay separately for water. Isn’t it unfair?” the commission chief asked.

The Water Commission ordered DHA and Cantonment officials to submit an affidavit by May 28 that all sewerage pipelines would be removed from the sea by December 2018. Justice (r) Amir Hani Muslim, who heads the Supreme Court-mandated commission on water and sanitation, expressed displeasure over the matter and urged authorities concerned to fix the pollution issue of the sea.

For the removal of sewerage pipeline behind Creek Vista, the commission has set the deadline of four months, whereas, on the request of the attorney general, the duration of removing rest of the sewerage pipelines, from the sea, was extended till December 2018.

The Clifton Cantonment chief executive officer tried to justify himself before the commission, saying that they do not sell water instead, they charge for it. “I have got receipts and I myself bought two tankers of water for thousands of rupees”, advocate Anwar Mansoor snapped Cantonment CEO.

The Supreme Court had constituted the Water Commission in order to address the water crisis in Sindh pertaining to the access of clean drinking water and drainage issues.

