Mayor directs KMC to ban cutting of roads

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed the Technical Services Department of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) not to allow any request of utility services providers for cutting of roads, which has been newly constructed or recently rehabilitated through local government projects.

“In order to avoid cutting of newly constructed roads, it is advised that no road cutting request from any utility agency may be entertained unless these roads projects are completed and properly handed over to KMC after expiry of their maintenance period by the Local Government Department.”

The Technical Services senior director, following the directive, has issued instructions to all zonal chief engineers, chief engineer and superintendent engineer in this connection.

The mayor said that the roads were part of the city’s basic infrastructure and their protection was essential.

According to the statement issued on Monday, the mayor said utility services providers or individuals would not be allowed to cut city roads or footpaths without having prior permission from the department or officer concerned.

