Int’l science honour for Pakistani scientist

KARACHI: The 91st annual meeting of the Japan Endocrine Society (JES) has honoured a Pakistani scientist of Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi (UoK).

A spokesman for the varsity’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) said that Dr Abdul Hameed was invited by Japan Endocrine Society to deliver a talk and share his novel research findings at the international forum attended by researchers/clinicians of high calibre for furthering scientific exchange.

Dr Hameed is working as part of the research group of Dr M Hafizur Rahman at Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, ICCBS, University of Karachi. During his PhD research, he discovered new insulin molecules that have advantages over the marketed sulfonylurea drugs. His research findings had been published in international peer review journals and appreciated by European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Sweden and Germany.

KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, ICCBS Patron-in-Chief Prof Attaur Rahman, ICCBS Director Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary ICCBS-UoK have congratulated Dr Hameed on his achievement.

Published in Daily Times, May 22nd 2018.