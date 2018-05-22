47 post offices re-branded under reforms agenda

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Postal Services has started work on Postal Reforms Agenda and so far 47 post offices have been re-branded and up-graded.

Initially, the government has allocated an amount of Rs 370 million in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2018-19 for re-branding of 550 post offices with new logo and a changed outlook to revitalize its perception among the general public.

Federal Minister for Postal Services Maulana Ameer Zaman Bokhari said that Pakistan Post generated Rs 11 billion revenue from its various services. He said ‘same day mail’ service had been started in the twin cities and it would be inaugurated in Lahore very soon.

The Urgent Mail Service (UMS), he said, has been introduced with track and trace system to improve the service. He said a posted mail is transferred across the country in just Rs 40.

The minister said that the project for re-branding of post offices was approved under the Post Office Reform Agenda. The postal services intends to complete the process of computerization of records in general post offices (GPOs) by December this year and then the same mechanism for 3,200 POs will be initiated.

