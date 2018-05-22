Nawaz wants one more term to serve country

CHISHTIAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Monday said that ” the vote was about to get respect.”

Addressing a workers’ convention in Chishtian, the former premier said he had attended 70th hearing of references against him. “I came straight to Chishtian after appearing before the NAB court, but I felt greatly pleased seeing the crowd here,” he told the participants.

“Now the vote is about to get respect,” the former premier said, adding that he was sure that Chishtian would be ahead of all in this campaign.

“I swear upon the people’s love that I will work day and night to serve you, if given a chance again. The one who serves the country is either declared corrupt or a traitor,” Nawaz lamented, while addressing the participants.

“We are here to help the youth, the unemployed, the deprived, and the homeless. Today I promise that we will provide homes to the poor youth here, so that they also become part of the mainstream.”

He claimed that despite recent defections, anyone with a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket would emerge victorious in upcoming general elections. “We are sure that whoever gets a PML-N ticket from here will win,” Sharif told the gathering.

The former prime minister claimed that 10,000MW electricity was produced during his premiership and that was why there was no load shedding in Ramazan this year.

He also claimed credit for eradication of terrorism from the country and launching of the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Prior to him Maryam Nawaz addressed the public gathering and said that Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had served the entire country, including southern Punjab.

“PML-N opponents do not have a single public issue based on which they could do politics,” she said. “They brought corruption as an issue, but Nawaz was disqualified on Iqama (work permit).”

She maintained that detractors were using all tactics to defame Nawaz Sharif but his comeback was not far away.

Maryam said the opposition had nothing to criticise the PML-N government with. “They can’t complain about load shedding or terrorism. This is the first Ramazan in years when people can fast without load shedding,” she added.

She went on to say that the incumbent government had fulfilled all the promises it made before assuming power in 2013.

The PML-N leader said that her father had also recorded an hours-long statement at the accountability court on Monday, but the case was going nowhere.

She hoped that deposed premier Nawaz Sharif would come back with more strength and a renewed resolve to serve Pakistan after the 2018 general elections.

Published in Daily Times, May 22nd 2018.