Ghani Gases to setup fourth plant in Pakistan in wake of CPEC

KARACHI: In order to cater expected higher demand of industrial gases in upcoming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects of special economic zones, Ghani Gases Limited has decided to setup fourth plant in Pakistan.

According to a bourse filing, the Board of Directors of Gahni Gases has decided to setup fourth new state-of-the-art plant in south with product storages and delivery equipments and the plant will be capable to produce upto 225 tons per day industrial and medical gases. This project is planned to be commissioned during third quarter of 2020 calendar year.

Further, the BOD of Ghani Gases Limited reviewed the present status and time schedule for setup of the new state-of-the-art 120 TPD third ASU plant at Lahore. It has been decided by the BOD to commence the commercial operations of the third ASU plant during second week of September 2018. After start of commercial operations of this plant, the company (Ghani Gases Limited) will be capable to produce 340 tons per day (around 125,000 tons per annum) and would be the become leader in liquefied gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare in Pakistan, said Farzand Ali, Company Secretary.

He said the BoD also discussed at length the increase in expected demand of industrial gases in upcoming CPEC projects of special economic zones and to capture the market share.

Keeping in view the principle decision for aggressive expansion, BMR and market strategy of the company, the BOD has decided to setup fourth new state-of-the-art plant in south (inclusive product storages and delivery equipments) that will be capable to produce upto 225 tons per day industrial and medical gases. This project is planned to be commissioned during third quarter of 2020 calendar year.

Ghani Gases Limited entered in industrial and medical gases business during 2008. ‘We started from gross level and faced tough competition of market player dictating to the industry and healthcare since more than seven decades. During this period the company proves itself as a reliable supplier, innovates to secure progress, achieve dynamic growth and showed consistence performance. As a result, Ghani Gases Limited is becoming market leader in Pakistan”, added Ali.

He said Ghani Gases Limited’s upcoming aggressive investment plan will help to sustain as only leading supplier of industrial and medical gases in Pakistan.

Published in Daily Times, May 22nd 2018.