‘Empty slogans’ and ‘false promises’ don’t build nations: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that countries do not progress through “empty slogans” and “fake promises”.

Bilawal Bhutto held meetings with different delegations and party leaders at Zardari house in Islamabad earlier today.

PPP co-chief said to workers that countries cannot progress with “false promises” and that Pakistan will only be strong when its farmers and labours would be financially strong.

Bilawal advised party members to keep senior workers with them during PPP’s political movement because they were the power of Benazir Bhutto and would also be his.

He criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan questioned that “what would someone, who could not build a school, hospital and highway for the people of KP, do for Pakistan?”