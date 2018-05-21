Shehbaz questions PTI’s performance in KP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday questioned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s performance in KP saying that “Imran should stop talking about the 100-day plan and tell us what has he done during 5 years in KP.”

“Those who have come up with a 100-day plan must first present a report of their performance in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the past 5 years. What they claim to provide now is what we have already implemented during our reign,” Shehbaz said after inauguration of state of art Punjab Institute of Neurosciences at General hospital.

He also cited the recently published United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report saying that the document reveals the progress made in Punjab, while it also sheds light upon the state of affairs in PTI-administered KP.

UNDP on Sunday published a report, according to which Punjab ranked top in human development with betters standards of living, education and health compared to other provinces in Pakistan.

Shehbaz invited the PTI chief and Sindh government to join hands with the PML-N and work for the welfare of all provinces. He added that if Imran wishes, he can teach the PTI supremo how prosperity is achieved.

“It takes a lot of time and effort. It demands days and nights of hard work and commitment. We can teach Imran that if he wishes to learn,” Shehbaz said.

He continued that Imran has “failed” in KP and that all the PTI chief does is try to “fool” people with his claims.